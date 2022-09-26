IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

ISEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley downgraded IVERIC bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

IVERIC bio Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $15.16 on Monday. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,255,000 after acquiring an additional 99,606 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 6.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after acquiring an additional 322,004 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.5% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,735,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,217,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after buying an additional 467,026 shares during the last quarter.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

