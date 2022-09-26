JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,078 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises about 1.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 15.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American Water Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.45. 24,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,865. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.23 and a 200 day moving average of $152.80. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

