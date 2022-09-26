JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 955 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $62.29. The stock had a trading volume of 29,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.50. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. ING Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

