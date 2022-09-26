JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 323 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.15. The company had a trading volume of 226,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,045. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.