JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 501 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.15. The company had a trading volume of 131,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,389. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.76 and its 200-day moving average is $152.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.45 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

