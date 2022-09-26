JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Aflac by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after buying an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,268,000 after purchasing an additional 127,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,422,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 1.5 %

Aflac stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 109,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.