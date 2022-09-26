JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $409.58. 39,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,783. The company has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $420.04 and its 200 day moving average is $430.78.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.83.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

