JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $10.59 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for 2.1% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 164.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 103.6% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.43. 33,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,616. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.