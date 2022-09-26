JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.04. 43,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,239. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.49.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

