JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 923,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,734,000 after buying an additional 145,650 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.12. The stock had a trading volume of 37,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.71.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

