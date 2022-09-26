JGP Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLTL traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $105.31. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,754. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average is $105.54. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1-year low of $105.27 and a 1-year high of $105.69.

