JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,578,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

