JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after acquiring an additional 74,982 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after acquiring an additional 409,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.41. The company had a trading volume of 59,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $146.72. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.06 and a 200-day moving average of $127.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

