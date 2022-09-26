Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.22

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Jiangsu Expressway from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

Jiangsu Expressway Cuts Dividend

About Jiangsu Expressway

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th were given a dividend of $1.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Wufengshan Bridge, Jiangyin Bridge, and Sujiahang Expressway toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

