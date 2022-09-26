Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.79. The company had a trading volume of 72,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,064. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

