JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $190.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IRTC has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.27.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $122.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,628.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,628.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,508 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

