JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,410

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,934.11.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE BHP traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.