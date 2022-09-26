JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,410

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,934.11.
BHP Group Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE BHP traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
