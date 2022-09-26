Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

