Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

OHI traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.99. 98,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,433. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Truist Financial increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

