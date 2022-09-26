Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis Price Performance

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,569. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.86 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.12 and its 200 day moving average is $173.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

