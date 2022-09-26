Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.78. 403,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,794,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $57.96.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

