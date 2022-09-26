Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 3,982 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 31.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 99.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.7 %

TTE traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 27,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.89. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

