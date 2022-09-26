Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 454 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,646,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $31.19. 377,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,428,281. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.