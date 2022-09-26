Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 671,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,457,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 5.3% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $19.48. 2,168,622 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75.

