Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 183,158 First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 183,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSMB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 742,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 634,540 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 297,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 110,467 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 91,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 573,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 84,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.53. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,077. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

