Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4,584.6% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.72. 65,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.24. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

