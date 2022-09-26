L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.27

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 364845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIQUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

L’Air Liquide Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the second quarter worth about $2,052,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 15.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 44.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

