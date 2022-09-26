L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.27

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 364845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIQUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.
L’Air Liquide Stock Down 2.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
Featured Articles
