Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.20.

LB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 2.5 %

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

LB opened at C$31.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$30.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

