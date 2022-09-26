LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.02 Million

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $17.02 million and $63,134.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,807,469 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “LBRY describes itself as an open-source, decentralized, and community-driven digital content marketplace (think BitTorrent + Bitcoin) that enables the discovery, distribution, and payment of digital content. LBRY was launched in June 2016 with a working protocol and end-user product, the LBRY app, which is used to watch videos, publish content, earn rewards, and manage one's wallet. As of March 2019, the LBRY network reportedly has over 800K pieces of content published such as movies, videos, images, games, documents.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

