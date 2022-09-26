Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $14.90 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $14,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.71. 1,787,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.11 and a one year high of $123.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. TheStreet lowered Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.