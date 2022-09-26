Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $17.15 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,871 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $17,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.23. 3,353,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

