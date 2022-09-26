Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $26.03 Million Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,951,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,188 shares during the quarter. Chimera Investment accounts for about 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 1.25% of Chimera Investment worth $26,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 440,171 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $5,205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,030,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:CIM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.91. 610,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,922. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.57%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -203.07%.

Chimera Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.