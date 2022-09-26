Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.09% of Coterra Energy worth $19,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.33. 663,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,741,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.06.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

