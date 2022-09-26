Leeward Investments LLC MA Raises Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,812 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $18,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 26,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,624. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

