Leeward Investments LLC MA Raises Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 289,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 35,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter.

AXTA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.04. 130,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

