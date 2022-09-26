Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 1,522 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Entergy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.09% of Entergy worth $20,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

NYSE ETR traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.81. 1,025,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.08. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

