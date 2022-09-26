Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 5,064 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.77% of Masonite International worth $13,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,087,000 after buying an additional 177,459 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after buying an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 162,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after buying an additional 86,357 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $6,364,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 52,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded down $2.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.34. The company had a trading volume of 117,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

