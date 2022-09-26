Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 86,099 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 923,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,099 shares during the quarter. TreeHouse Foods accounts for about 1.8% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $38,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,720.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,795,414 shares in the company, valued at $234,112,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,513 shares of company stock worth $17,375,391. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $42.61. 19,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,304. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THS. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

