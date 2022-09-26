Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 14.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $294.61. 73,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,585. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.03. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

