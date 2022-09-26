Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,791 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group comprises about 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,378.57.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

RIO traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.22. 458,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $84.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.