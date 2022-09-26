Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,853,000 after buying an additional 231,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,859,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,728,000 after acquiring an additional 75,920 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.76. The stock had a trading volume of 80,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,317. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.94 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

