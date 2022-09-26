Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,365,162,000 after acquiring an additional 191,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.02. The company had a trading volume of 195,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 52 week low of $111.62 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

