Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 665,854 Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,489,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665,854 shares during the period. Bright Health Group makes up about 3.3% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Bright Health Group worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bright Health Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 270,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 96.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 432,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHG traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.12. 38,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,451. The firm has a market cap of $705.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.43. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 117.73% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. Bright Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHG. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

