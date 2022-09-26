Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 9,422 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 72.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Barclays in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Barclays Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE BCS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.91. 1,214,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,672,352. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). Barclays had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.2094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

