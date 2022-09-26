Lever Token Hits One Day Volume of $17,676.00 (LEV)

Lever Token (LEV) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Lever Token has a market capitalization of $81,464.73 and approximately $17,676.00 worth of Lever Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lever Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lever Token has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,075.38 or 1.09860533 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058645 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00064637 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Lever Token Coin Profile

Lever Token (CRYPTO:LEV) is a coin. Lever Token’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io.

Buying and Selling Lever Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Leverj is a decentralized leveraged crypto exchange that provides solutions to the inherent risks seen in centralized trading platforms. Leverj provides decentralized identity to avoid identity leaks and multi-signature accounts to provide complete user control over account funds. LEV is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token and it is the primary token in Leverj's two-level token system. The LEV token represents a license to transact on the platform proportional to the percentage ownership of the token supply. The second token, FEE, can be generated by LEV token holders by freezing the LEV token in a smart contract for a fixed duration, allowing them to trade on the Leverj platform without having to pay fees in ETH. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lever Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lever Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lever Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

