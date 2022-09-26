Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $79.10

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.10 and last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 1425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Liberty Broadband Trading Down 4.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average of $115.64.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 65.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDA)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.