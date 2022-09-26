Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $79.10

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.10 and last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 1425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average of $115.64.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 65.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

