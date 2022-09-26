Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $504,023,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.60.

Linde stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.25. 83,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,520. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

