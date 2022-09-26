Lion Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up approximately 0.7% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 147,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,324,000 after buying an additional 56,786 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 738,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,374,000 after buying an additional 159,047 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,323. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

