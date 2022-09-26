Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys 363 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 85,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 50,888 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VTI traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.24. 6,600,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,083. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.62 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

