Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Pro Tech

In other news, Director James Buchan sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $32,665.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,570.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN APT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 41,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -1.31. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

